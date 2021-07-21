ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada got quite a surprise while conducting a search warrant for narcotics distribution. While investigating the drug case in the home on Wednesday morning, officers found five puppies living in terrible conditions.
The resident of the home in the 8500 block of Eaton Street was jailed on multiple charges that include drug distribution, ID theft and animal abuse. There may be more charges involving others inside the home as the investigation continues.
While conducting a search warrant for narcotics distribution, investigators rescued 5 puppies from terrible living conditions in the home. The resident was jailed on multiple charges from drug distribution to animal abuse. pic.twitter.com/Z5iEsDbebI
— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) July 21, 2021