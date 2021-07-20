DENVER (CBS4) – As employers have been planning post-pandemic work models, a key concept that is gaining traction is a hybrid schedule which combines remote work with in-office days. CBS4 checked in with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, a leading voice for the business community, to see what businesses are planning to do as offices do open back up.
Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Kelly Brough says she’s hearing a lot of people miss seeing their co-workers face to face, but for many, remote working had some perks.
“What were seeing is employers increase flexibility. People are recognizing the upside of when families have some flexibility in their schedules, so I expect we will see more of that,” Brough said.