BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police shared alarming video of a suspect they say assaulted a woman early Sunday morning. The woman, police say, was trying to get inside her home.
Surveillance video shows the moment she walked up to the door followed by the suspect. In the video, he is seen walking up behind her and stopped very close to her.
The clip is then cut off. Police say the woman screamed after he grabbed her from behind. He ran away.
Police describe him as a white man between 5’6” and 5’9” with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” on the front. He also wore a black beanie, gray face mask and gray pants.
Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-6209. Those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.