LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A flash flooding warning was issued for Larimer County Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says dangerous flooding is occurring near the Joe Wright Reservoir east to the intersection of County Road 69 and Rustic.
“Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary,” the sheriff’s office stated in an emergency alert. They say do not try to cross flowing streams or creeks, and to be aware that roads might not be intact under flood water.
Emergency officials say there is the potential for flooding in the area of Highway 14 from Rustic east to the Stove Prairie Road. Residents who are concerned can voluntarily evacuate.
At around 7:14 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 14 in both directions between Bockman Road and Pingree Road (through Poudre Canyon and Cameron Pass).
The National Weather Service says heavy rain is near or on top of the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. They expect rain to fall at 1 to 2 inches an hour.