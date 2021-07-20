DENVER (CBS4) – Nuggets center JaVale McGee will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympic Games. It is McGee’s first time playing in the Olympics. McGee, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, joined the 12-man roster after Cavaliers forward Kevin Love withdrew.
“It’s a fast process, but I was ready just in case anything happened,” McGee said via a video posted to his Twitter page.
🇯🇵 🇺🇸 🥇 pic.twitter.com/dxkLQa4rnd
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 19, 2021
“I’m just a blessed individual that I’m able to come here.”
McGee is hoping to add to the medal count in his family. His mother, Pamela, won gold with team USA in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
“My mother has an Olympic gold medal, so finally I’ll be able to one up my mother on something.”
The Americans will begin their quest for gold on Sunday when they play France.