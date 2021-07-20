GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 was closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon (again) on Tuesday night. The threat of flash flooding prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close the troublesome part of the interstate.
Numerous mudslides from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar have overtaken this section of the interstate.
The closure spans between Rifle and Dotsero. CDOT says it will be closed until crews feel the canyon is safe to reopen.
⚠️UPDATE – A SAFETY CLOSURE continues to be in place for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon due to potential for flash flooding. There will be an automatic updates here if the closure status changes, as well as at https://t.co/uOU0HHtweG and 511. This thread will not be updated overnight.
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 21, 2021
A flash flood warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m.