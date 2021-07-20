CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 was closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon (again) on Tuesday night. The threat of flash flooding prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close the troublesome part of the interstate.

Numerous mudslides from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar have overtaken this section of the interstate.

The closure spans between Rifle and Dotsero. CDOT says it will be closed until crews feel the canyon is safe to reopen.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m.

