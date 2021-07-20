DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find a suspect they believe is involved in a shooting at a storage facility near Sheridan Boulevard and 6th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m. on July 3.
Investigators describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s. He had a goatee and a “faded” hair style at the time of the shooting.
They say he was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with gold wheel rims.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Those with tips are asked to call 720-913-7867.