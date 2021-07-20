DENVER (CBS4)– The preliminary map to redraw Colorado’s state legislative districts is already re-shaping next year’s election. The map pits 20 incumbent state lawmakers against each other, including State Representatives Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts.
Roberts announced Tuesday that he is running for a state Senate seat, previously held by term-limited Kerry Donavan, instead. Roberts is maybe best known for his efforts to lower the cost of health care in Colorado. He was the lead sponsor of a law to create the Colorado Health Insurance Option, which aims to lower premiums by 15 percent, as well as a law that caps the price of insulin.
As a state Senator, he says he would continue his work on health care, affordable housing and water issues, "Protecting our water future is so important for our state and we are facing some pretty dire consequences if we don't take more bold action to manage our water resources conserve our water and make sure the farmers and ranchers and agriculture are being looked out for when making decisions about what to do with our water."
Under the preliminary map, the Senate seat Roberts is seeking would be among the most competitive in the state. It is also one of the largest districts, encompassing Chaffee, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Gunnison, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties.
Colorado’s Joint Independent Redistricting Commissions are holding hearings across the state to get input on the legislative and congressional maps.