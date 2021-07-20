BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has been convicted of causing a deadly crash on E-470 in 2018. Prosecutors say 44-year-old Bryan Kirby was driving at speeds up to 167 miles per hour — and livestreaming on Facebook — when he ran into the rear end of another car. Kirby ran from the crash and the victim, Robert Hamilton, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened on Oct. 18, 2018. According to prosecutors, Kirby was driving at speeds between 140 and 155 mph while making comments to the viewers on the livestream about how fast he was going.
At one point, Kirby accelerated to 167 miles per hour, addressed the livestream, and said, “We cruise at 140.”
Near the end of the livestream, Kirby accelerated to 120 mph and rapidly approached a dark colored sedan that was driving in the right lane. Kirby approached from the left, crossed over the center lane markings, and struck the rear of the other vehicle.
"A loud crunching noise could be heard in the livestream as the phone appeared to tumble around the interior of the vehicle, and the video abruptly stopped," prosecutors stated.
On Thursday, an Adams County Jury convicted Kirby of three felony counts: vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
“The incredibly reckless actions of this defendant caused the death of an innocent victim,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “He not only acted in a manner that ultimately caused someone’s death, he livestreamed it on social media for the world to see.”
Kirby will be sentenced on Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
Hamilton was 67.