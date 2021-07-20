BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police are looking for an SUV driver connected to a hit-and-run crash on Monday that seriously injured a person on a moped. It happened after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Pearl Street and 9th Street.
Authorities say the moped driver was riding along when a black, mid-sized SUV pulled out in front. The moped driver braked and flipped while trying to avoid hitting the SUV.
The SUV driver was described as being a white or Latina woman with dark hair in her late 20s to early 30s. Boulder police would like to speak to the driver or a passenger of the vehicle.
The victim is male and hasn’t been identified. His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this case that might help investigators is asked to call 303-503-0406.