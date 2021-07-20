AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Gov. Jared Polis both honored the 12 lives lost on the ninth anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting. Just after midnight on July 20, 2012, a gunman opened fire on a crowd watching “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Jonathan Blunk, A.J. Boik, Jesse Childress, Gordon Cowden, Jessica Ghawi, John Thomas Larimer, Matt McQuinn, Micayla Medek, Veronica Moser-Sullivan, Alex Sullivan, Alexander C. Teves and Rebecca Wingo lost their lives.
Polis said in a statement saying “Today marks another year where we mourn the lives that were cut all too short.”
Today marks another year where we mourn the lives that were cut all too short, where future plans and aspirations were shattered, and families were forever changed.
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 20, 2021
On July 24, the 7/20 Memorial Foundation will host a celebration for the community, heroes and survivors of the shooting. The free event will feature a food truck, music, chalk artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alcoholic beverages will be available for a donation. The money collected will help 7/20 Memorial Foundation maintain the theater shooting memorial and help survivors heal from the tragedy.