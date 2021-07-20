AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A suspect was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after he fired at Aurora police officers. Those officers returned fire and struck the man.
Officers were responding to a domestic violence call in the 2300 block of South Xanadu Street about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers were confronted with a man with a gun. That’s when the man shot at officers. Officers returned fire.
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said during a news conference that the man was rushed to the hospital. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.
There have been 5 officer-involved shootings in the Aurora Police Department in the past few weeks.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
“These officers did a fantastic job here today and hopefully they saved a domestic violence victim from losing her life,” said Wilson.