DENVER (CBS4) – The search continues for the gunman after a deadly shooting in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood over the weekend. Officers responded to the area near 20th and Market Streets at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police said that Tre Williams and two of his brothers were shot just steps away from Coors Field. Williams reportedly played in a small local league that helps athletes prepare for college or arena football.READ MORE: Planes To Drop Mulch On Cameron Peak Fire Burn Scar To Reduce Runoff
On Sunday night, loved ones gathered for a vigil near the shooting scene. They say Williams, 23, was goofy and a passionate man who always made people laugh. He also was a father of five.READ MORE: Tre Williams, Rising Star On Mile High Sting Football Team, Dies In Denver Shooting
“I will remember him pulling my son aside, and really talking football because my son is into football, and really giving him pointers on the field and off the field and how you carry yourself,” said Williams’ cousin Kenny Newell.
Investigators say they’re still determining who shot who and what led up to the shooting.MORE NEWS: Fire Crews Continue To Spray Water On Smoldering House Fire In Roxborough Park
Investigators want to talk to anyone who knows or saw what happened. They are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.