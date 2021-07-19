BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman happened to be at the top of a high mountain pass when a “random couple” got engaged. Laura Jeanne happily snapped a few photos of the moments after the proposal and took down their contact information, but somehow lost that connection. She asked for help on social media and, days later, was reunited with the happy couple.
“When you are at the top of a mountain and a random couple gets engaged,” Jeanne wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, July 7. She checked in at Hoosier Pass. It’s a 11,542-foot pass that runs through Park and Summit counties.
“I put their contact in my phone but with service or something, I have no idea, it did not save and I have no idea how to find them!!!!!!” Jeanne wrote.
Jeanne shared the photos on Facebook, hoping people would share the photos and someone would recognize the couple. She said she believed the couple was visiting from Massachusetts.
Jeanne’s plan worked out and the bride-to-be, Katie Kerr, ended up finding out about the social media post — from a college roommate.
It may have been an awkward conversation, as Kerr and her fiance, CJ Forchelli, had not yet officially announced their engagement on social media.
The couple told CBS Boston their big news became much bigger news than they ever expected.
“I’m a teacher and I had a past family reach out was like, ’We saw this happen on the news.’ So it’s definitely spreading and it’s really funny to see who reaches out,” said Kerr.
Jeanne sent them a full album of photos and has been chatting with the couple on Facebook.