(CBS4) – As Peyton Manning and John Lynch prepare to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they are busy writing their speeches and reminiscing on their prolific careers. And while these two legends of the game don’t share much in common, the one thing they do share is their love and appreciation for the Broncos organization and the city of Denver.

While both Manning and Lynch spent the majority of their playing careers elsewhere, they both chose to spend the final four years of their respective careers in orange and blue.

“Denver, it was just a tremendous fit,” John Lynch said. “I had great admiration for the way the Broncos were run as an organization, THOSE things travel. There was a reputation that they were going to give you a chance every year, and that’s all you can ask for in this league.”

“Denver took a chance on me and I’ll never forget it. It was a dicey time there where nobody was quite sure, including me, what was going to happen. It ended up being a great place to go,” Peyton Manning said.

Manning and Lynch were both senior leaders on the Broncos, and in their short time in Denver, both left an indelible mark on the organization and on the city. Only one big thing was different — or should I say, one big ring.

While Manning led Denver to two Super Bowl appearances and capped off his career as a Super Bowl 50 champion, Lynch got close but never brought home a Lombardi to Denver.

“My only regret is that we knocked on the door in that AFC Championship game in 2005. Champ Bailey, Al Wilson and that group, we talk about it often. We kind of let one get away there. So my only regret is not having won a championship,” Lynch said.

Now Lynch and Manning prepare to join another new team, and they do so carrying with them a tremendous amount of Broncos pride.

“Those were four great years. very grateful to the Broncos organization. Denver became and will always be a special place in my heart,” Lynch said.

“I’m very much a Broncos ambassador, fan, season ticket holder. I’ll always be indebted to Denver for helping me in that transition. I just had a wonderful four years playing there,” Manning said.

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, August 8 in Canton, Ohio.