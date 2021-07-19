JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Schools and Jefferson County Public Health is calling on students 12 years and older to get vaccinated from COVID-19 before the 2021-2022 school year starts. They say there’s about four weeks until the start of the school year — enough time for students to get both of their shots.
Health experts remind the public it takes two more weeks until the vaccine is effective against COVID-19.
“We know that after three semesters of adapting to the some of the most difficult challenges of our lives, young people in Jeffco deserve to return to the classroom and to have as few interruptions as possible throughout the school year,” said Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director at JCPH.
School district officials say students who participate in sports suffered last season with altered scheduled, missed practiced and games and event cancelations due to COVID-19. They urge those student athletes to get vaccinated ahead of any sports season.
The suggestions come on the same day the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children older than 2 years old wear masks when returning to school — regardless of vaccination status.
The chairwoman of the group says the key to protecting kids from getting sick is layers of protections which include masks, good hygiene and vaccines.
More than 72% of all Jeffco residents 12 years and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of July 19, JCPH stated in a news release. They add, "about half of adolescents ages 12-15 and more than 40% of young people ages 16-24 have not received a COVID-19 vaccine."
JCPH has more information about COVID-19 vaccines. Jeffco Public Schools is also providing more information about the upcoming school year and its COVID-19 efforts.