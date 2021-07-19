(CBS4) — A woman was found lying in the grass, bleeding from a gunshot wound, late in the morning of June 28 in Aurora. She was identified by the Aurora Sentinel as 30-year-old Seteria Nicole Black.

Investigators eventually landed on Eric Huff as the man they believed responsible for Black’s death.

Huff, however, was found July 9 when Denver Police Department officers answered a shooting call in the 700 block of South Alton Way. He was dead. A spokesperson with the Denver PD said there is, at this time, nothing criminal in nature regarding Huff’s death.

Huff had been scheduled to appear in a Boulder court the day of the woman’s death. It also happened to be his 45th birthday. He was to be sentenced for kidnapping a woman in 2018.

CBS4 has learned the woman in that case was Seteria Black.

A spokesperson with the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Boulder said Monday that Black refused to cooperate in the prosecution of Huff after Huff posted a $100,000 bond days after his arrest.

“The victim,” stated Amber Carrion with the DA’s Office, “decided that she did not want to participate in the prosecution and broke off contact with our office. All attempts to reach her and serve her with a subpoena for trial were unsuccessful.”

Huff had been arrested on much more than the kidnapping charge. The original charges included Aggravated Extortion (involving the use of chemical or biological substances), weapon possession by a felony offender, felony menacing, and several violent crime and habitual crime sentence enhancers, according to online court records.

“This murder highlights the danger of domestic violence,” Carrion added, “as well as the potential for lethality that can often exist for victims. Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones; it is a very tragic case.”

It was Huff’s second alleged homicide. Online court records show he was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Denver and sentenced to 24 years at the Department of Corrections.

A DOC spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Huff was paroled in August of 2017 – seven months before the domestic violence incident in Boulder County.

In a press release Monday, Aurora PD announced it has closed its investigation into Black’s death.