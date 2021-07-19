DENVER (CBS4) – For most of the year, Colorado weather is known for volatility including rapidly changing conditions and frequent temperature swings. The exception is usually the middle of summer.
For at least the next seven days, the daily high and low temperature in the Denver metro area should change no more than 5 degrees each day. That is remarkably consistent for the Front Range compared to other times of year.
The only expected weather changes this week relate to moisture. A plume of monsoon moisture will stream into southwest Colorado on Monday bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms to areas like Telluride, Durango, and Pagosa Springs.
High pressure farther north and east will prevent the moisture from getting any closer to the metro area and therefor completely dry conditions are expected along the urban corridor through Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday afternoon, the monsoon moisture will be allowed to creep east and north as high pressed slides southwest into Arizona. The result will be a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms in metro Denver Tuesday afternoon.
Then much deeper moisture will arrive on Wednesday which should allow for showers and thunderstorms for most areas during the second half of the day.
There will also be increasing levels of wildfire smoke in the air through at least Tuesday evening. Most of the smoke is originating in California and should reach at least the “moderate” level in terms of the thickness of the smoke by Monday afternoon.
Although Wednesday should be the wettest day of the week, additional chances for afternoon thunderstorms will continue on Thursday and Friday as well.