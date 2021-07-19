Smoke And Haze Blamed For Delaying Over 220 Flights At Denver International AirportMore than 220 flights at Denver International Airport are delayed and eight were canceled today, according to FlightAware.com at 10:45 a.m. Airport officials in Denver say the delays are due to smoke and haze.

24 minutes ago

Outlets At Blue Mesa, Other Upstream Reservoirs Opened To Raise Near-Critical Water Level At Lake PowellAmid predictions that the water surface at Arizona's Lake Powell will likely encroach on levels needed to maintain power generation at its dam for the first time since it was initially filled, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has taken the first step toward addressing the problem with water from upstream reservoirs.

46 minutes ago

Denver Jury Finds Christopher Smith Guilty In Deadly Stabbing At National Western Complex Last YearThe 40-year-old man who stabbed and killed a 21-year-old man at the National Western Complex in Denver last year when they were both staying there during the COVID pandemic has been convicted on a murder charge. Katie Johnston reports.

54 minutes ago

Morrison Road Closed After Deadly CrashOne driver was killed and the other driver suffered serious injuries in the crash early Monday morning.

1 hour ago

Inmate Dontre Woods Accused Of Injuring 2 Larimer County Deputies During LockdownDontre Woods, an inmate at the Larimer County Jail, faces news charges of assault on a peace officer.

2 hours ago

Search Continues For Gunman In Weekend LoDo ShootingDenver police continue to search for a gunman wanted in a deadly shooting over the weekend in the LoDo neighborhood.

2 hours ago