By Danielle Chavira
Arvada News, Gordon Beesley, Johnny Hurley, Olde Town Arvada Shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The public can help honor Johnny Hurley for his bravery during a shooting in Olde Town Arvada last month. The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is hosting a ceremony on Tuesday at noon.

There will be a celebration of life event at Robby Ferrufino Park at 2:30 p.m. later that day.

Hurley’s family, who is inviting the public, says they are deeply moved by the continued outpouring of love from the Arvada community.

Many say Hurley is a hero for stopping Ronald Troyke who first shot and killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley.

Local radio station, 98.5 KYGO-FM, hosted a benefit concert for Beesley’s family on Monday. All ticket proceeds went to his family.

