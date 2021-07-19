BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police want to find the driver they believe crashed with a moped driver on Monday. Officers responded to 9th and Pearl Street at around 3 p.m.
They say a man driving the moped had to brake when the black SUV pulled out in front of him. The man flipped over and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police say.READ MORE: Ozone & Smoke Could Cause Colorado To Miss Another Air Quality Standard Deadline
Witnesses tell police the SUV driver is either a white or Latina female in her late 20s or early 30s. Witnesses also say the SUV was parked on the east side of 9th Street up against barriers along Pearl Street.READ MORE: Coloradans Rally Behind Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley & Hero Johnny Hurley
The SUV had been there for about seven minutes before a passenger got in the back passenger side. Police believe the SUV might be a ride share vehicle.MORE NEWS: Devils Head Recreation Area To Close Until December For Utility Upgrades
Those with more information are asked to call 303-503-0406 and reference case 21-06260.