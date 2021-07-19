AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The 13 people who died in the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012 will be remembered Monday night. The 7/20 Memorial Foundation is inviting the community to the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.
Midnight will mark nine years since the tragedy.
The first event will be a midnight vigil held at 11:30 p.m. at the Water Wise Garden — east of the municipal building. The group will then move toward the memorial for traditional ceremonies. The event will be streamed on Facebook.
On July 24, the same group will host a celebration for the community, heroes and survivors of the shooting. The free event will feature a food truck, music, chalk artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alcoholic beverages will be available for a donation. The money collected will help 7/20 Memorial Foundation maintain the theater shooting memorial and help survivors heal from the tragedy.