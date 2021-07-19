CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:7/20 Memorial Foundation, Aurora News, Aurora Theater Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The 13 people who died in the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012 will be remembered Monday night. The 7/20 Memorial Foundation is inviting the community to the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Midnight will mark nine years since the tragedy.

(credit: CBS)

The first event will be a midnight vigil held at 11:30 p.m. at the Water Wise Garden — east of the municipal building. The group will then move toward the memorial for traditional ceremonies. The event will be streamed on Facebook.

(credit: CBS)

On July 24, the same group will host a celebration for the community, heroes and survivors of the shooting. The free event will feature a food truck, music, chalk artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alcoholic beverages will be available for a donation. The money collected will help 7/20 Memorial Foundation maintain the theater shooting memorial and help survivors heal from the tragedy.

Danielle Chavira