PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – United Launch Alliance helped launch three high-powered rockets made by K-12 students in Colorado. The students were part of Ball Aerospace and Special Aerospace Services.
The rockets carried more than 20 payloads up more than 4,200 feet above a field in Pueblo on Sunday.
The annual Student Rocket Launch helps give student engineers hands-on experience in design, build and launch processes. This year, the rockets were named Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.
The payloads included experiments about the effects of gravity, astronaut art packs, airbag deployment systems, landers to gather soil and ground rovers.