CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Ball Aerospace, Colorado News, Pueblo News, United Launch Alliance

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – United Launch Alliance helped launch three high-powered rockets made by K-12 students in Colorado. The students were part of Ball Aerospace and Special Aerospace Services.

(credit: ULA)

The rockets carried more than 20 payloads up more than 4,200 feet above a field in Pueblo on Sunday.

The annual Student Rocket Launch helps give student engineers hands-on experience in design, build and launch processes. This year, the rockets were named Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.

(credit: ULA)

The payloads included experiments about the effects of gravity, astronaut art packs, airbag deployment systems, landers to gather soil and ground rovers.

Danielle Chavira