LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A pilot made an emergency landing in a field near the Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont Sunday morning. Both the pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies say the plane took off from the airport, but had some type of undisclosed emergency. The pilot, a 69-year-old man, brought the plane back down into a field. Deputies describe the passenger as a 62-year-old woman.READ MORE: Cattle Drive Tradition Rustles Up Excitement Ahead Of 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days
Both were able to get off the plane on their own.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
The two were taken to a hospital. Details about their injuries were not released.MORE NEWS: CDOT Pushes Back I-70 Westbound Closure Through Central 70 Project Due To Oil Shortage
The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash, although the sheriff’s office says it does not appear suspicious at this time.