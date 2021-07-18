DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot early Sunday morning in the LoDo neighborhood. Officers responded to the area near 20th and Market Streets at around 2:45 a.m.
CBS4 saw crime scene tape up still near 21st and Market Streets several hours later.
Another man and a juvenile male, police say, were also shot. Officials tell CBS4 they’re still determining who shot who and why. They say there were multiple shooters and multiple weapons, however they wouldn’t say what kind of weapons were used.
Investigators want to talk to anyone who knows or saw what happened. They are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.