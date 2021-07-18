DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure, book lovers can now visit the Denver Public Library Central Library starting July 18. Only the first floor is open to the public due to ongoing construction.
Hours are limited to 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Curbside pickup will be offered Sunday 1 – 5 p.m., Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Because of renovation work, residents can only access a limited part of the library's collection and Western History and Genealogy resources. Meeting rooms, study rooms and the ideaLAB makerspace are off limits right now.
Crews are working on the children's library, restrooms, elevators and a space for events along with exterior improvements. It's been more than 25 years since the library saw this level of renovation.
Library officials say construction is expected to last into 2022.