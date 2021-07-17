AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The community came together on Saturday to support Denver police officers who are battling cancer. The Motorcycle Depot held its 13th annual Ride and Rally in Aurora.
This year’s event highlighted three DPD officers who face different types of cancer; Sgt. Lawrence Graham, a Gulf War veteran, is diagnosed with incurable Stage 4 Lung Cancer. He is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy to try and give him as much time as possible; Officer Sal Jaramillo, a Desert Storm veteran, was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He undergoes chemotherapy six times per month and will be undergoing a bone marrow transplant this summer; Officer Georgia Cameron founded an animal rescue prior to working with DPD which saved more than 8,000 animals. She is a single mom to an 8-year-old daughter and twin 5-year-old boys. She was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer.READ MORE: Colorado ICU Nurse Shares Her Own Need For Blood Transfusions Amid Donation Shortage
All of the money raised at the event goes directly to the officers and their families.READ MORE: Free Colorado Hikes & Wildlife Discussions Planned During Latino Conservation Week
“Every single year we contribute to a police officer or first responder. We believe that they do a lot of work for us in the community, and we want to give back directly to them. So we focus on supporting our police officers,” Jean Levy, Owner of Motorcycle Depot.MORE NEWS: C-470 Reopened Near Ken Caryl After Serious Rollover Crash
The fun started with a pancake breakfast followed by two police-escorted motorcycles rides. Harley Owner’s Group then cooked up lunch while families enjoyed music, games and a silent auction.