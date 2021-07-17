IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Idaho Springs fired an officer who is under investigation for excessive force. Nicholas Hanning is charged with third degree assault stemming from a tasing incident on May 30.
Hanning responded to a report of a man assaulting a female neighbor on Riverside Drive. Hanning and another officer found the man, Michael Clark, at his apartment. They said he was armed with the sword-like weapon and ignored multiple commands by both officers.
“A physical altercation between Officer Hanning and the male ensued. After multiple commands were given by both officers, Officer Hanning deployed his Taser,” investigators stated. “The male was injured as a result, and ultimately taken to St. Anthony’s hospital for medical care.”
Images from Hanning's body-worn camera show Clark put the weapon down before he was tased. Clark's lawyer claims Hanning also choked, kicked and punched him. Clark's lawyer says the assault "caused him heart complications, followed by a stroke, followed by carotid surgery on his neck where he was choked, followed by a burst appendix."
The CBI joined the investigation into the incident. Hanning faces one charge of third degree assault on an at-risk adult, which is a class 6 felony. Hanning voluntarily turned himself in on the warrant Wednesday morning and his bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.
