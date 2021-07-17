GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Garfield County Sheriff’s investigators say Michael Greer led them on a chase on Interstate 70 in Silt early Friday morning. They say he was in a stolen car.
They stopped chasing him when they say he crossed the median and started driving into oncoming traffic. Greer then plowed through a fence on the interstate and another fence at a storage facility.
Deputies later found the car abandoned, but learned another vehicle was reported stolen in the area. They say it's not clear if Greer was responsible for that theft. The original vehicle was reported stolen from Montezuma County.
Garfield County officials say Colorado State Patrol later caught Greer in Summit County. Details about that arrest have not been released by CSP.
Greer faces multiple charges related to auto thefts and burglaries.
Court records show Greer has a criminal record dating back to 2011 when he was charged with second degree burglary in Durango. He spent time in the Department of Corrections for theft and vehicle eluding in 2020 out of La Plata County.