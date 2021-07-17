DENVER (CBS4) – In an effort to get more Latinos outside to enjoy natural resources across the country, organizations are helping celebrate Latino Conservation Week. The initiative, started by Hispanic Access Foundation, focuses on educating the Latino community about conservation and outdoor opportunities.
The group partners with nonprofits, faith-based and government organizations for a week full of events. In Colorado, events can be found between Cortez and up to Estes Park where the YMCA of the Rockies will guide a hike through Rocky Mountain National Park on July 24.
After the hike, a park ranger will talk about local wildlife with participants. Activities at the YMCA, including archery, a climbing wall and mini golf, will be free to those participate. It is free and open to the public.
On July 21, the group Defenders of Wildlife will host a discussion about Proposition 114 which surrounds the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado. The proposition was approved by voters in the November 2020 election. The discussion will be held virtually, but organizers ask you pre-register.
Latino Conservation Week was first celebrated in 2014 with nine events and has since grown to more than 160 events across the country.