FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A national shortage of blood donations has made its way to Colorado, potentially jeopardizing the stockpile of life-saving liquid if more donors do not step up to the plate. Some states have seen hospitals postponing surgeries as a result of the shortage. UCHealth in Colorado says they are not at the point where that is necessary, yet, and are optimistic volunteers will help them avoid getting to that point.

“The need for blood is there,” said Bridget Aesoph, Blood Donor Recruiter with UCHealth in Fort Collins. “There’s a nationwide shortage.”

While blood transfusions are often needed in emergency and surgical settings, others simply need the transfusions in order to maintain a healthy and productive lifestyle.

Samantha Hadlock is an ICU nurse at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, the very hospital she is also a patient in at least once a month. Hadlock recently experienced an injury which lead to the discovery of her need for blood transfusions.

“You don’t realize how big of a difference getting blood is when you need it until you are in that situation,” Hadlock told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It changes your perspective. In the past few months my blood counts have continued to drop. I have gotten IV iron, I have gotten multiple blood transfusions.”

Without the blood transfusions Hadlock can experience headaches, pains and sometimes will even lose consciousness. She said knowing there was a shortage in blood was not comforting, especially after thinking about what he lifestyle would be like without the transfusions.

“It is a little nerve-wracking,” Hadlock said.

Just down the street from PVH at the Garth Englund Blood Center, donors like Glenn Gainley are helping battle the shortage.

“I came here today to donate blood,” Gainley said. “I do it as often as I can.”

Gainley, a former high school teacher and sports coach, said he has continually donated blood through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lives can be saved with relatively small amount of effort on my part,” Gainley said.

“To know that there are people out there who are willing to take the time to donate blood, it means a lot to me,” Hadlock said. “Thank you. I feel like a new person when I get blood. It definitely makes a difference.”

UCHealth said more people signing up to donate blood can help them combat the shortage in supply. Donating often times takes less than an hour of one’s day.

“Donate, that is what is going to get us through this time,” Aesoph said.

“It’s the simplest thing you can do in your life that is guaranteed to save somebody else’s life,” Gainley said.

Learn how to sign up and donate blood through UCHealth in Northern Colorado.

If you would like to have the blood center bring their mobile unit to your company or organization call 970-495-8965.