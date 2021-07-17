CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A wife and mother of four, Heidi Glover, is one of the drivers who died Thursday night following a crash at East Dry Creek Road and South Adams Street in Centennial. Investigators said the crash was the result of a crime spree that started near South Broadway and East Littleton Boulevard.

According to Littleton Police, the suspect, Desmond Dupree Stennis, 27, ran from a crash scene and carjacked a vehicle from a nearby gas station at Broadway and West Mineral Avenue. He later crashed into a car Glover was driving.

“She cheered, she was that mom that you can look at and go oh wow,” Kimberly Wynn said.

Wynn tells us her kids grew up with Glover’s kids, often playing sports together. Other friends CBS4 reached out to remember she was not only active in her kids’ sports, but in general, yet took time to make profound connections.

“When I lost my husband four years Heidi saw me and she just gave me the biggest hug, I could feel her love and concern her hug, and she just held on to me and I need that so much in that moment and I’ll never forget it,” Wynn recalled.

What was most important to her was her family, but she shared her warmth with so many who came into her life.

“I didn’t know exactly what happened until late last night I was just shocked,” Wynn said.

An unfortunate death due to a crime spree near Broadway and East Littleton Boulevard took away the loving wife, and mom of 4 kids.

“She will be very missed,” Wynn added.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help Heidi’s family.

Stennis had a felony court date on Thursday, the day of the crash.