JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of C-470 was closed Saturday at around 12 p.m. for a rollover crash. Colorado State Patrol are at the scene between the Ken Caryl and Bowles Avenue exits.
At around 12:50 p.m., troopers said eastbound lanes were closed, and westbound traffic is “getting by,” but traffic is heavy because drivers are slowing down to look at the crash. Officials originally said both directions were closed.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Bowles Avenue. It’s not clear when lanes will reopen.
C470 between Ken Caryl (mp 10) and Bowles (mp 8) is closed in both directions for a rollover crash with ejection. Serious injuries reported.
Use Kipling or Wadsworth to bypass the scene. S1 pic.twitter.com/AuUqt5bSTS
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) July 17, 2021
A victim was ejected from a vehicle, they say.
Traffic could be seen backed up from Colorado Department of Transportation cameras.
Investigators urge drivers to use the Kipling or Wadsworth exits as a detour.