DENVER (CBS4) – The 22nd annual Donor Dash is Sunday, July 18th. This year’s 5K run will be virtual, so gather your team and clock the miles in your neighborhood, a nearby park, or on the treadmill. The run is designed to celebrate eye, tissue, and organ donation.
“We don’t fundraise for this event. We really want it to be more of an awareness event, and for folks to gather and celebrate, honor, and recognize,” said Brianna DiPilato, of the Donor Alliance.
Last year, a record 215 organ donors saved 622 lives in Colorado and Wyoming. Donor Alliance facilitates those donations. It’s a federally designated, non-profit organ procurement organization and tissue bank serving Colorado and most of Wyoming.
“Your story, though it’s unique to you and your family and your friends, it’s very similar to many others. You’re not alone in this walk, so we really hope that people walk away having had a great time with their friends, family, and team,” DiPilato told CBS4.
LINK: Donor Alliance’s Donor Dash
While the Donor Dash is a virtual event this year, the Donor Alliance is having packet pick-up in-person at Washington Park in Denver on Saturday, July 17th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stop by and see the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab. Then on Sunday, join CBS4’s Michael Spencer for an online program at 10:30 a.m. Upload your 5K time to the website before the end of Sunday to make it count.