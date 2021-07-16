(CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Ken Buck is stepping up his attacks on large technology companies by forming the Freedom from Big Tech Caucus in the House of Representatives. The Republican represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is the co-chair of the caucus. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is the vice chair. Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) complete the group of founding members.

The caucus states large technology companies “rig the free market, crush competitors, stifle innovation, cozy up to China and censor Americans.” It accused the companies of operating under an “American last” policy that hurts consumers and small businesses across the nation.

In the document announcing the caucus, Buck wrote, “Big Tech has abused its market power for decades, and Congress must act to hold these companies accountable and preserve the free market, promote competition and innovation, protect the freedom of speech and foster a thriving digital economy.”

The caucus has outlined steps in its stated goal of reining in technology companies through legislation, education and awareness.

In addition to what Buck outlined, the caucus says it will focus on protecting children from harmful content online, protect privacy rights, end political censorship and counter what it calls Big Tech’s courtship of the Chinese Communist Party.

In April, Buck made a pledge to no longer accept money from tech giants’ political action committees. He accused them of limiting conservative voices.

In May, he criticized Facebook after its oversight committee upheld the ban on former President Donald Trump, commenting “Silencing former leaders is something they do in Communist China, Big Tech has too much power.”