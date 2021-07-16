DENVER (CBS4) – Many residents along Colorado’s Front Range may feel the hottest time of the year has already arrived, but the long term average points to the hottest stretch starting Saturday.

The normal high temperature in Denver on Friday is 90 degrees using the current 30-year climate record from 1991 to 2010. On Saturday the normal high jumps to 91 degrees and stays there for six days. It’s the warmest normal high temperature of the year and why roughly the third week in July is considering the hottest time of the year in Denver.

Of course the weather can vary significantly from year to year and the hottest stretch most years actually occurs at at a different time.

In 2020, the hottest stretch waited until August but in 2019 it occurred close to the average time in mid-July.

This year the hottest streak so far was in mid-June when Denver reached 100 degrees on three consecutive days from June 15-17. It will certainly not be that hot in the coming week in Denver so it’s very likely the hottest streak this summer also won’t happen at the average time.

Instead temperatures will stay near 90 degrees along the Front Range on Friday and should warm only slightly over the weekend.

There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms again across most of Colorado on Friday followed by a somewhat better chance on Saturday especially in the mountains. Smaller chances will return on Sunday.

Similar weather will continue into early next week with no significant weather changes expected anywhere in the region for the next 7 days.