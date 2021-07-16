CDLE Investigates 4,300 Unemployment Claims For Possible Fraud As Coloradans Wait For PaymentsThousands of unemployment claims are still in process in Colorado, with money not yet in the hands of many people who need it.

Thieves Steal Catalytic Converter From Church Van In DenverReverend Jim Chapman at Christ’s Body Ministries has joined the long victim list of catalytic converter thefts.

DaVita And Former CEO Kent Thiry Indicted, Accused Of Suppressing Competition For Workers In Health Care IndustryDaVita and its former CEO have been indicted on two counts of conspiring with other health care employers to suppress competition for workers, limiting their opportunities.

3 Men Arrested In Denver's Maven Hotel Now Face Federal ChargesThree of the four people arrested at the Maven Hotel in downtown Denver last week now face federal charges.

Boulder Police Officer Ashley Haarmann Dies While Hiking In Rocky Mountain National ParkA 35-year-old Boulder police officer was killed Thursday when she fell during an off-duty hike in Rocky Mountain National Park. Ashley Haarmann had worked for the Boulder Police Department for approximately a year and a half.

Time Is Running Out To Vaccinate Kids Ages 12+ Against COVID Before School YearMany pediatricians urge parents of children ages 12 and older to get their kids vaccinated now, as the Pfizer vaccine takes two doses and more than a month to fully work.

