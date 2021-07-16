CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A cyclist killed in a crash on Thursday night in Boulder has been identified as 39-year-old Alejandro Obando. Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene around 6:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lee Hill Road.

The driver was not hurt. He has been identified as 68-year-old George Laws from Boulder, according to CSP.

Investigators said Laws was at fault.

Laws remained on scene and investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Laws could be charged with careless driving resulting in death. The case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for a charging decision.

