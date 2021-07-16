ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) — Christopher Leary, 21, was found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend’s mother to death, in the home she shared with them in Elizabeth. June Anderson, was 56 when she was killed.
Leary was living with Anderson, her daughter and their newborn son, in Anderson’s home in Elizabeth in 2018.
On Oct. 31, there was an argument over a mess in the kitchen. Leary went for a walk to cool off.
After he returned, Anderson allegedly made a negative comment about her daughter, and Leary attacked Anderson. He kicked down her bedroom door and beat her.
“Tonight was the final straw,” Leary told an investigator late that evening. “I didn’t want her to start up again, but of course, she did. I wasn’t going to have it at all. If she says a thing, I am going to go out there and take care of this.”
He added that at one point he knew he had gone too far, but thought, “I am going to go to jail or prison, I might as well do it for something that is worth it.”
Leary left Anderson on the floor, got a knife from his bedroom and stabbed her in the throat.
After a six-day trial, the jury deliberated about three hours before coming to a verdict.
His sentencing is set for Oct. 13. The mandatory sentence is life in prison without possibility of parole.