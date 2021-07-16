CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Two drivers, a carjacking suspect and a woman, were killed in a crash on Thursday night at East Dry Creek Road and South Adams Street in Centennial. Officers responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and found both drivers had died from their injuries.
The two drivers were the only people involved in the crash, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Their names have not yet been released.
Investigators say the crash was the result of a crime spree that started at Big Daddy’s Pizza near South Broadway and East Littleton Boulevard. Police in Littleton say a man tried to carjack a driver outside the restaurant, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect left the scene on a bicycle and was hit by a vehicle while crossing Broadway and Littleton Boulevard. It’s unclear if the suspect stole the bicycle. Police say the suspect ran from that crash scene and carjacked a vehicle from a nearby gas station at Broadway and West Mineral Avenue.
After fleeing the gas station, investigators believe the suspect may have crossed into the westbound lanes of Dry Creek Rd., causing the crash. Littleton police say there was no pursuit of the suspect. LPD officers were investigating the bike crash scene when they learned of the fatal accident.