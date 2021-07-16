LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – No one was hurt in Lakewood on Thursday when a car drove off the road, through a fence and into a private swimming pool. It happened 1119 South Flower Circle, close to the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Garrison Street.
West Metro Fire Rescue sent a diver attached to a tow line down into the pool after the car fell in. A spokesperson for the agency said they were under the understanding that the person driving the vehicle had a learner’s permit.
The teenager was cited for careless driving. Both the teen and the adult in the car got out okay after it splashed in.
A crew from Ace Towing was able to get the car out of the pool.
The Lakewood Police Department had some fun with the situation in a tweet they sent out on Friday, writing: “Man….it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the … pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone.”
Man….it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the….😳…..🤦♂️…..😑….pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/wmjfM5oWct
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021