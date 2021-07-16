TRAFFIC ALERTWeekend closure ahead of eastbound I-70 From Brighton Boulevard To Interstate 270
By Audra Streetman
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A cyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Boulder. Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene around 6:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lee Hill Road.

The cyclist has only been identified as a 39-year-old man from Boulder.

The driver was not hurt. He has been identified as 68-year-old George Laws from Boulder, according to CSP.

Investigators said Laws was at fault.

Laws remained on scene and investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Laws could be charged with careless driving resulting in death. The case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for a charging decision.

