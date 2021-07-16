BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 35-year-old Boulder police officer was killed Thursday when she fell during a hike in Rocky Mountain National Park. Ashley Haarmann had worked for the Boulder Police Department for approximately a year and a half.
It happened in the afternoon on south face of Mount Lady Washington, west of Martha’s Couloir. Park staff said Haarmann apparently was killed by a “tumbling fall” of approximately 200 feet.
Haarmann was a resident of Loveland.
The Boulder Police Department said in a news release that Chief Maris Herold sent staff from her department to the park after they were informed of the tragedy. The staff “made sure Officer Haarmann was covered with the American flag until she was escorted to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.”
Earlier this year a Boulder police officer was killed when he tried to stop an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store. With the news of Haarmann’s death, Herold said her department is “again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant.”
Herold said Haarmann “was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”
Mount Lady Washington is located on the east side of the national park and is 13,281 feet high. A volunteer died there in 2017 while hiking.