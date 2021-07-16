ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Job seekers are invited to attend an in-person career fair on Saturday in Arapahoe County. Officials are seeking qualified candidates for a number of roles from human services to the sheriff’s office.
The job fair will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CentrePoint Plaza, located at 14980 East Alameda Drive in Aurora.
The following departments are hiring:
- Facilities and Fleet Management
- Community Resources
- Clerk and Recorder’s Office
- Open Spaces
- Human Services
- Public Works
- Sheriff’s Office
For a list of of open positions, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/arapahoe. To register for the job fair, click here.