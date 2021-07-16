(CBS4/AP) — For the first time in months, COVID-19 is creating chaos around Major League Baseball. The Yankees and Rockies are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks sidelining a total of 10 players and two coaches, including New York slugger Aaron Judge and Colorado manager Bud Black, as baseball attempts to resume play following its All-Star break.
The Colorado Rockies announced Friday they had placed right-handed pitcher Yency Almonte, right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín, outfielder Yonathan Daza and right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela on the injured list, per Major League Baseball's COVID and contact tracing protocols.
Black, first base coach Ron Gideon and four players were not available for Colorado's home game Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Red Sox and Yankees played as scheduled Friday night, a day after their series opener was postponed due to New York’s six-player outbreak.
