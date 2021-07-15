CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:San Miguel County News, Telluride News
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A rollover accident shut down Black Bear Pass on Thursday afternoon. It happened just past Ingram Falls, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

The truck was blocking all vehicles from continuing down the pass.

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

Black Bear Pass is closed to vehicle traffic from the bottom of Bridal Veil Road in Telluride and from San Juan County side until a tow can safely remove the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

No one was hurt in the crash.
It’s not clear what caused the accident.
Black Bear Pass, and officially Forest Service Road 648, is a dirt road that starts from the 11,018-foot summit of Red Mountain Pass on U.S. Highway 550 to Telluride

