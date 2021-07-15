SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A rollover accident shut down Black Bear Pass on Thursday afternoon. It happened just past Ingram Falls, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck was blocking all vehicles from continuing down the pass.
Black Bear Pass is closed to vehicle traffic from the bottom of Bridal Veil Road in Telluride and from San Juan County side until a tow can safely remove the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
No one was hurt in the crash.
It’s not clear what caused the accident.
Black Bear Pass, and officially Forest Service Road 648, is a dirt road that starts from the 11,018-foot summit of Red Mountain Pass on U.S. Highway 550 to Telluride