FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Collins man was arrested for allegedly having explosive devices, and this isn’t the first time he has apparently been found with them. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Dice, 24, was arrested after local and federal investigators found three improvised explosive devices and a molotov cocktail in his home on Wednesday.
They made the discovery in the morning on the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Firearms and other weapons were also found that violated his bond conditions from his May arrest. In that incident, Dice was pulled over and deputies said they found an explosive device, a stolen handgun, drugs and other weapons.
In June, Larimer County investigators were contacted by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents in Kansas about Dice having an explosive device detonate while he was working on it in the basement of a home in August 2020.
That’s what led investigators to obtaining a warrant to search his Colorado home.