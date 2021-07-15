LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A project more than 25 years in the making means a 21 mile recreation loop is finally complete in Loveland. The trail circles the city, taking walkers and bikers through the Sunset Vista Natural Area.
The last half-mile is a paved section that completes the natural area trail, plus there’s a soft-surface nature trial that was recently completed along with a new rest area that has picnic tables. There’s also a historic site at the location.
The newly completed segment also provides a safer route for pedestrians going from Highway 287 to Taft Avenue along the north side of 57th Street.
The entire 21 mile loop also provides connections to parks, natural areas, neighborhoods, downtown Loveland and many other destinations.
It also connects to two regional trails, Long View Trail and Front Range Trail, and both of those link to the trail system in Fort Collins.
You can get a “Ticket to Trails Passport” at the Parks & Recreation office and once you visit all seven sections of the trail, you can get a prize.
Loveland used money from the Colorado Lottery to pay for the $687,269 trail.