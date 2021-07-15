AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Lashaya Stine disappeared in the night 5 years ago. Aurora police investigators are hoping a $15,000 reward will lead to a break in the case all these years later.
Stine was 16 and an honors student at George Washington High School when she went missing. She had planned to study nursing.
She was last seen on surveillance video walking along Peoria Street near Montview Boulevard in 2016.
Police continue to ask that if you lived in that area back in 2016 and remember seeing something that stood out but maybe didn't seem like much at the time, it is something they want to hear about.
The reward is being offered by the FBI and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.