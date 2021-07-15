LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the trail of Mark Redwine. He is accused of murdering his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine, during a court-mandated visit in 2012.
Prosecutors have suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father the photographs — “which triggered a violent rage in the defendant.”READ MORE: Citizens To Help With Enforcing Denver Urban Camping Ban As Part Of Street Enforcement Team
Mark Redwine told investigators he left his son alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.READ MORE: Nicholas Dice Arrested After Explosives Found In His Fort Collins Home
Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in La Plata County in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half mile away.
Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he’s found guilty of his son’s death.MORE NEWS: Submit Your Comments: Overnight Fee Proposed For Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)