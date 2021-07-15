CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An SUV driver was cited after they turned into the path of a fire engine responding to a fire on Wednesday and the engine crashed into their car. It happened in the afternoon at the intersection of South Parker Road and Orchard Road in Centennial.
The fire engine and the crew driving it was headed to a house fire before the collision. A different fire truck was then sent to the fire.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident, and the driver of the vehicle that was hit was given a citation.
No one was hurt.