By Jesse Sarles
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An SUV driver was cited after they turned into the path of a fire engine responding to a fire on Wednesday and the engine crashed into their car. It happened in the afternoon at the intersection of South Parker Road and Orchard Road in Centennial.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The fire engine and the crew driving it was headed to a house fire before the collision. A different fire truck was then sent to the fire.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident, and the driver of the vehicle that was hit was given a citation.

No one was hurt.

